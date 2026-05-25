CATANIA SICILY OPEN MARKET

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Catania’s open-air markets are the heartbeat of the city. The two main spots are Fera 'o Luni, a sprawling daily fair in Piazza Carlo Alberto for fresh produce and clothing, and La Pescheria, a vibrant, sensory-overload fish market just south of Piazza del Duomo.
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