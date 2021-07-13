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Uncovering Watchtower deceptions and lies
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27 views • July 13, 2021
People want to know if the Jehovah's Witnesses organization is the only true religion as they say? I want you to view the facts that proves this JW organization is just that an organization. This organization doesn't have anything to do with the real Jesus Christ. You want proof? Watch this video.
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