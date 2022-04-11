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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - Phase 2: Actual Trial & Enforcement of Judgement
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524 views • April 11, 2022
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich shares an update with Maria Zee on the Grand Jury, explaining Phase 2: an actual trial and enforcement for judgement of crimes against humanity. - .
You can stay updated with Dr. Fuellmich's work here: . - .
https://www.fuellmich.com/ . - .
https://crimesagainsthumanitytour.com/ . - .
Dr Reiner Fuellmich's Telegram: . - .
https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish . - .
You can stay updated with Dr. Fuellmich's work here: . - .
https://www.fuellmich.com/ . - .
https://crimesagainsthumanitytour.com/ . - .
Dr Reiner Fuellmich's Telegram: . - .
https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish . - .
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