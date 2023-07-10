7-9-2023
John 14:6 The Second Greatest Bible Verse
Intro: The greatest Bible verse in my humble opinion is John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. John 3:16 tells us all we need to know. God loves us, God gave us a Son who died for us so that we might have eternal life. Not just a quantity of life but an eternal great and perfect life. John 14:6 gives us the exclusivity of Jesus Christ. There is no one above and beside Jesus.
