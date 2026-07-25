Trump Tells Saudis That Price Of Nuclear Power Is The Abraham Accords-NTEB-JULY 25 2026

President Trump said on Thursday that a new nuclear energy deal with Saudi Arabia will require the Arab kingdom to normalize relations with Israel. That marked a turn, a day after the administration announced the signing of the agreement without mentioning that precondition. Trump said in an online post that the deal “will be approved, but is totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Trump’s condition that Saudi Arabia join the accords that would establish relations with Israel. And tick, tock, goes the end times clock. “And he shall confirm the covenant with many for one week: and in the midst of the week he shall cause the sacrifice and the oblation to cease, and for the overspreading of abominations he shall make it desolate, even until the consummation, and that determined shall be poured upon the desolate.” Daniel 9:27 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the stunning part of this announcement is not simply that Washington and Riyadh have negotiated a civilian nuclear partnership. It is that President Trump has now placed Israel at the hinge of the entire arrangement. The Energy Department announced a decades-long nuclear-cooperation agreement on July 22; Trump then declared that its implementation is “totally subject” to Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords and normalizing relations with Israel. Nuclear power, American technology, Saudi wealth, regional security and peace with Israel are being bound together inside one enormous geopolitical package. Saudi Arabia has always been the crown jewel of Trump’s Abraham Accords. Bringing the kingdom into formal relations with Israel would transform the accords from a collection of normalization agreements into the framework for an entirely new Middle Eastern order. Psalm 83 presents Israel surrounded by enemies conspiring against its continued existence. Jeremiah 30:7 points forward to the unparalleled “time of Jacob’s trouble.” Daniel 9:27 reveals a covenant that appears to provide order and security before producing betrayal, abomination and desolation. Taken together, these passages paint a sobering picture: Israel’s search for peace will ultimately produce an agreement powerful enough to reorganize the region, persuasive enough to gain Israel’s confidence and broad enough to include “many.” Trump may not be the man who ultimately confirms Daniel’s covenant, but he is absolutely helping construct the diplomatic machinery that the coming man of sin will inherit. The names and circumstances are impossible to ignore: the Abraham Accords, Israel at the center, Saudi Arabia as the decisive partner, multiple nations being gathered, promises of peace and security, and now nuclear technology being used as leverage to seal the deal. Come with us as we take another ‘giant step’ on the end times timeline!!