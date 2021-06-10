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The Kracken by Oceanus Brass
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80 views • June 10, 2021
You know me, I love the the unusual and this beauty caught my eye on Kickstarter.
A very nice and interesting piece from a company that listens to it's customers.
Taking a look at a new piece of gear that caught my eye. A very interesting design with some sharp (lol) insights on style and function. Machined from billet brass, utilizing neodymium magnets, stainless steel fittings and replaceable utility knife blades this is a concept that I hadn't seen before. While I'm not Mr. Knives and Beer I do like to keep an eye out for the next EDC blade. I didn't feel the need to test the replaceable blade since it is just a common utility blade. Fit and finish are excellent, she is a very pretty piece. More art than you'd expect from a carry blade. I like this but I found the locking system to be lacking and if she was hung from the bow shackle I feel she might deploy if jostled exposing the cutting edge and point. This makes her a no go for my but she will displayed in cabinet of techni-cool gear. A strikingly handsome piece for the collection.
Thanks for watching, liking and sharing.
be the Big 3 folks
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
A very nice and interesting piece from a company that listens to it's customers.
Taking a look at a new piece of gear that caught my eye. A very interesting design with some sharp (lol) insights on style and function. Machined from billet brass, utilizing neodymium magnets, stainless steel fittings and replaceable utility knife blades this is a concept that I hadn't seen before. While I'm not Mr. Knives and Beer I do like to keep an eye out for the next EDC blade. I didn't feel the need to test the replaceable blade since it is just a common utility blade. Fit and finish are excellent, she is a very pretty piece. More art than you'd expect from a carry blade. I like this but I found the locking system to be lacking and if she was hung from the bow shackle I feel she might deploy if jostled exposing the cutting edge and point. This makes her a no go for my but she will displayed in cabinet of techni-cool gear. A strikingly handsome piece for the collection.
Thanks for watching, liking and sharing.
be the Big 3 folks
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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