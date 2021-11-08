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Health Benefits Of Using Basil Essential Oil Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11 05 21
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Health Benefits Of Using Basil Essential Oil Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11 05 21
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#anxiety #sleeping #vertigo

Air Date: Friday, November 5, 2021
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing longevity. Citing the average ages of various countries. Stating that on average Americans live to be about 75 years old. While some other countries peoples live a number of years longer. Asserting that differences are because of diet and lifestyle.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of using basil essential oil. The most popular types of basil are sweet basil, Thai basil, lemon basil and holy basil. Basil oil contain high amounts of compounds like eugenol and estragole. Basil essential oil can provide relief from colds and flu. Also used to treat whooping cough, asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory conditions.
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