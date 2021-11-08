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Health Benefits Of Using Basil Essential Oil Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11 05 21
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33 views • November 08, 2021
Health Benefits Of Using Basil Essential Oil Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11 05 21
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
(800) 212-2613
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#anxiety #sleeping #vertigo
Air Date: Friday, November 5, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing longevity. Citing the average ages of various countries. Stating that on average Americans live to be about 75 years old. While some other countries peoples live a number of years longer. Asserting that differences are because of diet and lifestyle.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of using basil essential oil. The most popular types of basil are sweet basil, Thai basil, lemon basil and holy basil. Basil oil contain high amounts of compounds like eugenol and estragole. Basil essential oil can provide relief from colds and flu. Also used to treat whooping cough, asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory conditions.
Callers
Pricilla has a tumor on her pituitary gland.
Laura has anxiety disorder and trouble sleeping.
Nima has friend with vertigo and low bone density.
John has questions about avocado oil used during massages and asks Doc's opinion.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
(800) 212-2613
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#anxiety #sleeping #vertigo
Air Date: Friday, November 5, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing longevity. Citing the average ages of various countries. Stating that on average Americans live to be about 75 years old. While some other countries peoples live a number of years longer. Asserting that differences are because of diet and lifestyle.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of using basil essential oil. The most popular types of basil are sweet basil, Thai basil, lemon basil and holy basil. Basil oil contain high amounts of compounds like eugenol and estragole. Basil essential oil can provide relief from colds and flu. Also used to treat whooping cough, asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory conditions.
Callers
Pricilla has a tumor on her pituitary gland.
Laura has anxiety disorder and trouble sleeping.
Nima has friend with vertigo and low bone density.
John has questions about avocado oil used during massages and asks Doc's opinion.
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