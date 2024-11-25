BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russian soldiers are already in the center of Kurakhovo
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
62 views • 5 months ago

⚡️Russian soldiers are already in the center of Kurakhovo . The published footage shows the enemy being driven out of multi-story buildings. 

The White House Strategic Communications Coordinator, John Kirby, [finally] officially confirmed for the first time today that Ukraine has permission to use American long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes in the Kursk region and "near it," claiming this as a necessity for self-defense. 

"Right now, they have the capability to use ATACMS for self-defense in cases of urgent need. And right now, you know, clearly, that is what is happening in and around Kursk and the Kursk region," Kirby told journalists during a briefing. 

The U.S. administration has provided the Ukrainian Armed Forces with instructions on selecting targets for strikes using American ATACMS missiles, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby stated during a briefing.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
