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The New Golden Age, An Alchemical Take w/ Dr. Barre Lando & Mike Winner
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80 views • August 06, 2023

Alfa Vedic
 Premiered Aug 5, 2023 Science Meets Spirit
Is "physical matter' really a product of atomic elements conjugated into a fixed form & function? On this in-house discussion we dissect a more plausible alternative to the conventional Periodic Table of Elements consistent with the predictable patterns revealed through Nature every moment. "When we look at the stars in the firmament, we recognize the same pattern of birth, death & rebirth cycles that is familiar to us on Earth." ~ Walter Russell The element Gold has been historically coveted as a medium for wealth, while being esteemed for its medicinal properties and status as a Universal standard for good reason. Gold most purely conveys the Solar Essence and was brought forth in abundance through architecture and art in the first two Golden Ages for its raising affect to both body & Spirit of Man. Periodicity is the one observable fact undeniable to our senses, and when the transitionary state of the Elements is again recognized as the basis for Science humanity will for once and all time be free of the superstition of being held captive in a physical Matrix. We'll highlight Transitional Gold (ORME) as an example of the Cycle of Creation, and how this knowledge can be put to use now. Music and Sky Tickets Still Avail! https://musicandsky.com Save on your Brown's Gas AquaCure Machine by using the coupon code "alfavedic' at checkout here: https://eagle-research.com/product/ac50/ Alfa Vedic is an off-grid agriculture & health co-op focused on developing products, media & educational platforms for the betterment of our world. By using advanced scientific methods, cutting-edge technologies and tools derived from the knowledge of the world's greatest minds, the AV community aims to be a model for the future we all want to see. Our comprehensive line of health products and nutrition is available on our website. Most products are hand mixed and formulated right on our off grid farm including our Immortality Teas which we grow on site. Find them all at https://alfavedic.com​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Follow Alfa Vedic: https://linktr.ee/alfavedic Follow Mike Winner: https://linktr.ee/djmikewinner Get exclusive content by joining our Co-Op on Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/alfavedic​​​​ Or you can make a one-time small donation to help keep this content coming! https://paypal.me/alfavedic​​​​​​​​​​ QORT: QdaaJ9mh5x846eV9LbvTT9go7do7M1PTxD Bitcoin: 3Mz8NcWiYzsZ4cHqbU4X5q3Vz4UeYgbSUk Litecoin: MRM8wETvGHwCPyxCj7DxVGeuNBggaU7yLT Support us by buying from our booklist! https://alfavedic.com/booklist​​​​​​​.. Our favorite blue blocker glasses! https://alfavedic.com/raoptics Get the best in quantum energy healing with Leela Labs. Use our affiliate link https://leelaq.com/?ref=alfavedic​​​​.. . and use coupon code AlfaVedic to get 7.5% off all products
Keywords
magicnervous systemmindfrequencylifecarbonconsciousnessgoldemotionsnatural lawatmosphereelementsawarenessproductselectric caralfa vedicdr barre landomike winnerlithium batteryenergy sourcethe new golden agean alchemical takespeed of lights12 senses
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