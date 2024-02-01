Real Americas Voice | Col. John Mills says China is Backing Iran-Proxy Attacks on U.S. Base Camps | “This is a campaign to drive America out of the Middle East.”

Col. John Mills says Iran-proxy attacks on U.S. military base camps in the Middle East is part of China’s agenda to limit Western influence.





Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav





Join RAV LIVE on Rumble 24/7 now. See you there! https://rumble.com/user/RealAmericasVoice/live