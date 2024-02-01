Create New Account
Col. John Mills says China is Backing Iran-Proxy Attacks on U.S. Base Camps
Published 17 hours ago

Real Americas Voice | Col. John Mills says China is Backing Iran-Proxy Attacks on U.S. Base Camps | “This is a campaign to drive America out of the Middle East.”

Col. John Mills says Iran-proxy attacks on U.S. military base camps in the Middle East is part of China’s agenda to limit Western influence.


Keywords
col john millsreal america voiceiran proxy attacks

