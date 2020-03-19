© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Technology Trap [11] "How to Be Cross Eyed"
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • March 19, 2020
From my upcoming book How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection — a mémoire and lifehacking manifesto
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland/the-technology-trap-909fc2354a9
I read this book entitled; The Shallows: What the Internet is Doing to Our Brains. And you don’t need to read this book because the title says it all — your suspicions are correct, the Internet is NOT very good for our minds.
Order the book on Amazon https://amzn.to/2RnaPj3 ($9.99)
Or directly on my own website https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed ($8.99)
Download and Read the Sample Chapters
Lifehacking Your Looks
The Secret Lives of Alpha Males
Sex and Dating Hacks for Him and Her
Here https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed#Sample
Listen to this as an audio book on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/id1456423?country=us
Connect with Jonathan Roseland
The inventor of the most clever cocktail toast ever, former participant in a bank robbery, almost died underwater twice, raconteur & smart drug dealer.
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/#!/jroseland
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Gab.AI
https://gab.ai/jroseland
on Minds.com
https://www.minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland/the-technology-trap-909fc2354a9
I read this book entitled; The Shallows: What the Internet is Doing to Our Brains. And you don’t need to read this book because the title says it all — your suspicions are correct, the Internet is NOT very good for our minds.
Order the book on Amazon https://amzn.to/2RnaPj3 ($9.99)
Or directly on my own website https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed ($8.99)
Download and Read the Sample Chapters
Lifehacking Your Looks
The Secret Lives of Alpha Males
Sex and Dating Hacks for Him and Her
Here https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed#Sample
Listen to this as an audio book on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/id1456423?country=us
Connect with Jonathan Roseland
The inventor of the most clever cocktail toast ever, former participant in a bank robbery, almost died underwater twice, raconteur & smart drug dealer.
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/#!/jroseland
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Gab.AI
https://gab.ai/jroseland
on Minds.com
https://www.minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.