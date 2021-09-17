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UK Funeral Director: Delta Variant Death is the COVID Vaccine
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536 views • September 17, 2021
Has served 15-years as a funeral director. Offered $85,000-pounds by RT to keep his mouth shut. By speaking out he knows he will be targeted for death.
3-weeks ago death rates increased almost exclusively vaccine recipients (mixture of all ages):
1. Heart attack
2. Blood Clots
3. Stroke
4. Multiple organ failure
Jim's quote: "In this interview, a UK funeral director stated that over 45 funeral homes in the UK banded together to help each other handle "the massive onslaught of deaths" from Covid, only to have no increase in overall deaths. Instead they received normal deaths labeled as Covid, plus an enormous pile of people who were obviously murdered in "care homes" where they were given the drugs that are administered before being put on ventilators, WHILE NO VENTILATORS WERE IN THE CARE HOMES TO HOOK THEM UP TO.
That means they were murdered in cold blood because the drugs stop your breathing so a ventilator can take over. He specifically stated that because his funeral home had to take the bodies away that he looked for the empty vials that contained this drug, and they were there and empty with no ventilators present, proving the people were murdered in cold blood.
Subsequently, when the vax started being administered, they got an enormous pile of extra deaths that they never saw before the vax, all labeled as Covid but obvious vax deaths. The UK then backed off on the vax for a while, and the vax deaths slowed down and when the UK started giving the vax en masse a few weeks ago, the funeral homes are again swamped by a huge wave of deaths.
This funeral director pulls no punches, says it like it is, calls the doctors murderers because they know damn well what they are doing and MORE IMPORTANTLY, THAT THEY ALL KNOW THE "DELTA VARIANT" IS NOTHING BUT VAX DEATHS and they talk about it openly, THEY KNOW IT. And they keep giving the shots anyway."
This video is from Bitchute channel: Truth Comes to Light: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GkgIAsiWhSG4/
Cash Cow thumbnail is from Ben Garrison.
3-weeks ago death rates increased almost exclusively vaccine recipients (mixture of all ages):
1. Heart attack
2. Blood Clots
3. Stroke
4. Multiple organ failure
Jim's quote: "In this interview, a UK funeral director stated that over 45 funeral homes in the UK banded together to help each other handle "the massive onslaught of deaths" from Covid, only to have no increase in overall deaths. Instead they received normal deaths labeled as Covid, plus an enormous pile of people who were obviously murdered in "care homes" where they were given the drugs that are administered before being put on ventilators, WHILE NO VENTILATORS WERE IN THE CARE HOMES TO HOOK THEM UP TO.
That means they were murdered in cold blood because the drugs stop your breathing so a ventilator can take over. He specifically stated that because his funeral home had to take the bodies away that he looked for the empty vials that contained this drug, and they were there and empty with no ventilators present, proving the people were murdered in cold blood.
Subsequently, when the vax started being administered, they got an enormous pile of extra deaths that they never saw before the vax, all labeled as Covid but obvious vax deaths. The UK then backed off on the vax for a while, and the vax deaths slowed down and when the UK started giving the vax en masse a few weeks ago, the funeral homes are again swamped by a huge wave of deaths.
This funeral director pulls no punches, says it like it is, calls the doctors murderers because they know damn well what they are doing and MORE IMPORTANTLY, THAT THEY ALL KNOW THE "DELTA VARIANT" IS NOTHING BUT VAX DEATHS and they talk about it openly, THEY KNOW IT. And they keep giving the shots anyway."
This video is from Bitchute channel: Truth Comes to Light: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GkgIAsiWhSG4/
Cash Cow thumbnail is from Ben Garrison.
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