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Silvano Trotta - Beau Travail d'Equipe !
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5 views • June 16, 2020
Import YT 16 juin 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xIuSrS-cXWs
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Aujourd'hui d'autres ont fait un meilleur travail que moi. Il faut partager leur travail :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=crbITXQTo24
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ngwgr4lmVkE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ouUuLPxO23I
CovidPapers, Recovery : Incompétence, Mensonge, Manipulation et gros dollars
http://www.francesoir.fr/politique-monde/covidpapers-recovery-incompetence-mensonge-manipulation-et-gros-dollars
ARS, syndrome de l’étatisation sanitaire
http://www.francesoir.fr/ars-syndrome-de-letatisation-sanitaire
L'essai randomisé la nouvelle arme médiatique de Big Pharma, contre l’éthique dans la Covid-19
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/lessai-randomise-la-nouvelle-arme-mediatique-de-big-pharma-contre-lethique-dans-la
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Aujourd'hui d'autres ont fait un meilleur travail que moi. Il faut partager leur travail :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=crbITXQTo24
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ngwgr4lmVkE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ouUuLPxO23I
CovidPapers, Recovery : Incompétence, Mensonge, Manipulation et gros dollars
http://www.francesoir.fr/politique-monde/covidpapers-recovery-incompetence-mensonge-manipulation-et-gros-dollars
ARS, syndrome de l’étatisation sanitaire
http://www.francesoir.fr/ars-syndrome-de-letatisation-sanitaire
L'essai randomisé la nouvelle arme médiatique de Big Pharma, contre l’éthique dans la Covid-19
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/lessai-randomise-la-nouvelle-arme-mediatique-de-big-pharma-contre-lethique-dans-la
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