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Pentagon Biolaboratories - Investigative Documentary
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399 views • March 11, 2022
The US Embassy to Tbilisi is involved in the trafficking of frozen human blood and pathogens as diplomatic cargo for a secret military program. Internal documents, leaked to Bulgarian journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva by Georgian insiders, implicate US scientists in the transportation of and experimenting on pathogens under diplomatic cover. According to these documents, Pentagon scientists have been deployed to the Republic of Georgia and have been given diplomatic immunity to research deadly diseases and biting insects at the Lugar Center – the Pentagon bio-laboratory in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi. The military facility is just one of the many Pentagon bio-laboratories in 25 countries across the world.
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