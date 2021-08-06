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“IT’S TIME TO TELL WHAT’S HAPPENING IN FRANCE” from theHighwire.com
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211 views • August 06, 2021
“IT’S TIME TO TELL WHAT’S HAPPENING IN FRANCE”
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/its-time-to-tell-whats-happening-in-france/
French President, Emmanuel Macron, provoked a huge uprising on Bastille Day after announcing his new #Covid19 vaccine passport mandate. Founder of Children’s Health Defense Europe, Senta Duypudt, gives Del an insider’s view on how the people of France are standing up to their tyrannical government.
POSTED: August 6, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/its-time-to-tell-whats-happening-in-france/
French President, Emmanuel Macron, provoked a huge uprising on Bastille Day after announcing his new #Covid19 vaccine passport mandate. Founder of Children’s Health Defense Europe, Senta Duypudt, gives Del an insider’s view on how the people of France are standing up to their tyrannical government.
POSTED: August 6, 2021
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