Ringworld - Revenge of the Patriarch (1992, PC)

Ringworld - Revenge of the Patriarch is a point-and-click adventure game developed and published by Tsunami Media.

The game is based on the Ringworld novels by Larry Niven, but it is no direct adaption of one of the books.

The Ringworld is an artificial world in space, a giant artificial ring around a sun where the side directed to the sun is covered with soil and is habitable. In the first book, a man called Louis Wu travels to the Ringworld, together with a Speaks-to-Animals (later known as Chmeee), a Kzin, Nessus a Puppeteer, a woman called Teela Brown, and others. Kzin and Puppeteers are aliens. Kzin are violent and militant anthropomorphic cats, while Puppeteers are two-headed, three-legged, vague cross between horses, camels and ostriches.

In the game, you play Quinn, an old fried of Louis Wu. Louis has sent a message to Quinn to help him in case he disappears, and then eventually disappeared. Louis also asked Quinn to warn Chmeee family of incoming danger. When Quinn seeks out Chmeee's family, it turns out that Chmeee has also disappeared. Moreover, Kzin forces arrive to assassinate the whole family. Quinn barely escaped with one of Chmeee's sons. They learn that Louis and Chmeee are probably back on Ringworld, so they set off to search for them, with Kzin on their heels; the Patriarch, leader of the Kzin, has declared Chmeee a traitor and ordered the killing of him and all of his family. The Patriarch also orders the destruction of the Puppeteers' home world. In the events of the first book, it was revealed that the Puppeteers had meddle with the Kzin. They drove them to wage war against the humans several times, and each time they lost. The Puppeteers, who are paranoid and ruthlessly manipulate everything around them to secure their own survival, aimed to engineer the Kzin to be less violent and aggressive by wasting their most aggressive people in the wars against mankind.