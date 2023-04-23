Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
In Khartoum, the situation continues to Deteriorate 042323
83 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 15 hours ago |

US involvement again?

Some comments found related to video:

Well that’s right In front of the government headquarters along the Nile.

When I used to drive by there every morning stopping is forbidden in front of that building.

another said:

Mark my words.

This territory would be the next area of business for the evil USA.

There will be a "war for the peace". That will result into the split of the African fraternity.

They want to divide to impose their rules..



Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket