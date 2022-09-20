Ukraine Update September 20, 2022

⚡️ Russian Aerospace Forces have launched attacks with high-precision armament at the manpower and military equipment concentration areas of 53rd, 58th and 93rd mechanised brigades near Toretsk, Zaytsevo, Nikolayevka, as well as of 80th Airborne Assault Brigade near Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ The attacks have resulted in the elimination of over 200 Ukrainian servicemen and 11 armoured vehicles.

💥 High-precision attack launched at a manpower and equipment concentration area of 46th Airmobile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Belogorka (Kherson region) has resulted in the elimination of 3 armoured vehicles and up to 15 Ukrainian servicemen.

💥 Massive fire attack launched at a provisional base of the units from 59th Mechanised Infantry Brigade near Pershotravnevoye (Dnepropetrovsk region) has resulted in causing casualties of over 30 Ukrainian servicemen killed and more than 50 wounded.

💥 Massive fire attacks launched at manpower and equipment concentration areas of 128th Mountain Assault Brigade near Dolinka, 102nd Territorial Defence Brigade near Rybnoye (Zaporozhye region), as well as at a provisional base of Karpatskaya Sech nationalist battalion in Zaporozhye have resulted in the elimination of over 70 Ukrainian servicemen and militants, as well as of 4 armored vehicles.

💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralized 7 AFU command posts near Verkhnekamenskoye, Viyemka (Donetsk People's Republic), Poltavka, Charivnoye (Zaporozhye region), Kostomarovka (Kirovograd region), Barmashovo (Nikolayev region), as well as 52 artillery units, 134 AFU manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

💥 High-precision attack launched by Russian Aerospace Forces has resulted in the destruction of the workshops at Iskra plant located in Zaporozhye and tasked to maintain U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple rocket-launching systems.

💥 Russian air defence facilities have shot down 1 Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Aleksandrovka (Kherson region).

◽️ Moreover, 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Lidiyevka, Novomikhaylovka, Chkalovo, Novobakhmutovka, Ryasnoye, Verkhnetoretskoye, Zavitne-Bazhannya, Lyubovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Snigiryovka (Nikolayev region), Chernyanka, Maksima Gorkogo (Kherson region), as well as in Dorozhnyanka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ 2 U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radar missiles have been intercepted near Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).

◽️ In addition, 2 Tochka-U ballistic missiles have been intercepted near Belozyorka and Chervony Mayak (Kherson region), 24 rocket-propelled projectiles launched by HIMARS and Olkha multiple rocket-launching systems have been intercepted near Volnovakha, Korsun (Donetsk People's Republic), Kherson, Tavriysk, Berislav, Vesyoloye and Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region), as well as near Chervony Promin (Nikolayev region).

- Russian Military of Defense