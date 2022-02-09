NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 02-09-2022

The Liberal left in this nation decides for all of us what is right and what is wrong. Everything that we on the right believe is right, is wrong, and everything that they believe even though it is destroying this nation is right. It's time we grew a backbone and started showing it to the world, because the left's way will only lead us to hell and in a handbasket. There is only one way out of this and that is with Jesus. Any other way will take you straight to hell.