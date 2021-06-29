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On The Kevin J. Johnston Show, Derek Storie and Angelica Interview people with Regards to Kevin
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51 views • June 29, 2021
Jun 28, 2021
On The Kevin J. Johnston Show, Derek Stories and Angelica Interview people with Regards to Kevin
So tonight, Derek Stories will be playing a bunch of interviews that have been done this weekend, and see what you think! Angelica from Talk For Freedom, was conducting the interviews. We are also quickly going to talk about Monday with regards to Adam Skelly's and Kevin J. Johnston's court appearances along with all the others in court tomorrow. It's important everybody come out to support these people that are being hurt by these restrictions.
On The Kevin J. Johnston Show, Derek Stories and Angelica Interview people with Regards to Kevin
So tonight, Derek Stories will be playing a bunch of interviews that have been done this weekend, and see what you think! Angelica from Talk For Freedom, was conducting the interviews. We are also quickly going to talk about Monday with regards to Adam Skelly's and Kevin J. Johnston's court appearances along with all the others in court tomorrow. It's important everybody come out to support these people that are being hurt by these restrictions.
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