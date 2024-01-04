The overwhelming majority of the American public has been largely shielded from the harsh realities of Israel's military actions in Gaza, aimed at the Palestinian population. It is observed that mainstream media outlets, including news networks, newspapers, magazines, and websites, are not providing accurate coverage of the events in Gaza. Instead, there appears to be a dominant narrative favoring Israeli perspectives, overshadowing alternative voices such as TruNews, which seeks to highlight the impact on Palestinian children and civilians.





Regarding the situation involving Harvard University, it has come to light that the Israeli military was behind the anti-Harvard propaganda campaign. This information was not widely discussed until recently.





Rick Wiles. Airdate 01/04/2024





Watch this FULL show exclusively on Faith & Values

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/jan-04-2024-canary-mission-idf-censorship-team-targets-american-critics-of-israel





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!

https://www.TruNewsGold.com





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf



