CCP Has Been Trying To Create Another “Nixon Moment” Between China and the U.S. but Failed.

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07/16/2021 Mr. Guo’s GETTR: The CCP has been trying to lobby Merkel and other world leaders to create another “Nixon moment” between China and the U.S. in the last 2-3 months but failed. Germany is making the same mistakes as it did during WWII, and before the CCP monster falls, it would definitely drag Germany down.