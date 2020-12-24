Bhagavad-gita Introduction to spiritual science

"To sum up, there is an actual peace formula, and it begins with an understanding of the difference between the actual self and the temporary body. We have to become liberated from this bodily concept or there's no question of peace. We actually have to learn, "I am not this body. I am not these bodily designations—'American,' 'African,' 'Indian,' 'Russian'; 'black,' 'white,' 'yellow,' 'red'; 'man,' 'woman,' 'child'; 'young,' 'old.' I am something more than this. Therefore I should not act as if I were just this body. I should learn what it means to be a spirit soul. And what it means to act as a spirit soul." Only then can we have real compassion and put an end to the gross violence that exists in this present so-called civilized world.So this knowledge about the difference between the soul and the body and how to act as a liberated soul rather than as an illusioned soul—this is the fundamental education that is required if there's actually going to be peace on earth. And the Kṛṣṇa consciousness movement is dedicated to making this spiritual education available to all people—whatever their culture or religion or race or creed or nationality or gender—precisely because we do not see the living being in terms of these bodily designations."Free book 📚 download