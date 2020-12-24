BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bhagavad-gita Introduction to spiritual science
Esoterix
Esoterix
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • December 24, 2020
"To sum up, there is an actual peace formula, and it begins with an understanding of the difference between the actual self and the temporary body. We have to become liberated from this bodily concept or there's no question of peace. We actually have to learn, "I am not this body. I am not these bodily designations—'American,' 'African,' 'Indian,' 'Russian'; 'black,' 'white,' 'yellow,' 'red'; 'man,' 'woman,' 'child'; 'young,' 'old.' I am something more than this. Therefore I should not act as if I were just this body. I should learn what it means to be a spirit soul. And what it means to act as a spirit soul." Only then can we have real compassion and put an end to the gross violence that exists in this present so-called civilized world.

So this knowledge about the difference between the soul and the body and how to act as a liberated soul rather than as an illusioned soul—this is the fundamental education that is required if there's actually going to be peace on earth. And the Kṛṣṇa consciousness movement is dedicated to making this spiritual education available to all people—whatever their culture or religion or race or creed or nationality or gender—precisely because we do not see the living being in terms of these bodily designations."

Free book 📚 download

http://www.krishnapath.org/free-ebooks-audiobooks-of-srila-prabhupada/
Keywords
trumpgodjesusreportpyramidschristianknowledgescriptureyahwehconsciousnessliberationindiaancientreincarnationmantrasam harrisvedasemancipationhare krishna
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The MAGA Rug Pull: Why Trump Lost the Anti-War Vote

The MAGA Rug Pull: Why Trump Lost the Anti-War Vote

Mike Adams
Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Garrison Vance
Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington&#8217;s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington’s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Lance D Johnson
FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

Douglas Harrington
Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lance D Johnson
How Democrats Will Destroy America If They Return to Power

How Democrats Will Destroy America If They Return to Power

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy