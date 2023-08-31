Vivek Ramaswamy | How Did Vivek Ramaswamy Become a Billionaire While Enriching Himself, His Brother & His Mother All While Investors Lost? 28 Facts About Ramaswamy + Why Did Ramaswamy's Roivant & Pfizer Team Up? See Description

FACT #21 - 2023 (Age 38) Roivant Loses Copious Amounts of Money Year After Year | Virtually All of Ramaswamy’s Companies Consistently Lose Money And None Have Ever Turned a Profit Consistently

2023 - Roivant Is Predicted to Lose Another $1.03 Billion According to Bloomberg / Fortune - https://fortune.com/2023/06/14/vivek-ramaswamy-is-threatening-gop-heavyweights-in-the-polls-but-his-business-record-doesnt-live-up-to-the-hype/

2022 - Roivant Lost $1.12 Billion In 2022

2021 - Roivant Lost $698 Million In 2021

2020 - Roivant Lost $433 Million In 2020

FACT #20 - 2023 - (Age 38) Roivant Set Up a New Subsidiary, Telavant, to Advance the Asset. Pfizer Owns 25% of Telavant and Retains the Rights to RVT-3101 Outside of the U.S. and Japan. According to the WSJ, Roche is Nearing a Deal to Buy Roivant's Rights to the Molecule - https://www.fiercebiotech.com/biotech/roche-lining-7b-roivant-deal-join-merck-co-bowel-disease-race-wsj#:~:text=Roivant%20set%20up%20a%20new,Roivant's%20rights%20to%20the%20molecule.

FACT #19 - 2023 - (Age 38) Vivek Ramaswamy’s Pharmacy Firm to Sell Experimental Drug In $7B Deal - READ -

https://nypost.com/2023/07/14/vivek-ramaswamy-founded-company-to-sell-drug-in-7b-deal/

FACT #18 - 2022 (June 28) - (Age 37) Roivant and Pfizer Unveil Priovant Therapeutics and Ongoing Registrational Studies for Oral Brepocitinib in Dermatomyositis and Lupus - https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/roivant-and-pfizer-unveil-priovant-therapeutics-and-ongoing

FACT #17 - 2022 - (Age 37) As Recently As February 2022, Ramaswamy’s Roivant Listed Subsidiary Companies In China, According to SEC Filings: https://www.dossier.today/p/vetting-vivek-ramaswamy?utm_source=%2Fsearch%2Framaswamy&utm_medium=reader2