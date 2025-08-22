Let's call it what it is, the pediatric poisoning schedule, says Sherri Tenpenny, DO

Sherri Tenpenny, D.O. says, "From now on, I'm not ever going to talk about the pediatric vaccination schedule."

"I believe it's time that we call it what it is and start calling it the pediatric poisoning schedule..."

"Where children get 3 injections of poison right after they're born."

"Where the mothers get 4 to 5 injections of poison before the baby is even born."

"Then at 2 months, 4 months and 6 months, they get 7 more injections of poisons by the time they are one year of age."

"That children now get around 20 shots of poison by the time they're 6 months of age."

"They get up to almost 30 [shots of poison] by the time they're a year [old], and almost 40 by the time they start kindergarten."

"We have been conditioned to believe that vaccines are safe, effective, necessary and harmless."

"They are none of those things."

"In fact, they are systematic poisoning of children and adults across the world."

"They are injecting aluminum, polysorbate-80, animal cells, cells from aborted fetal tissue."

"And almost all the vaccines in the pediatric schedule contain cow blood, chicken blood, chicken parts, and a long list of chemicals."

"So let's start a revolution, and let's start calling it what it is."

"Not the pediatric vaccination schedule, but the pediatric poisoning schedule."

-----------

Credit to Sunfellow Health & Healing for posting this clip:

https://rumble.com/v6vb7lh-dr.-sherri-tenpenny-pediatric-vaccination-schedule-should-be-called-pediatr.html

Mirrored - Fat News

------------

