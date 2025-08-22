BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Let's call it what it is, the pediatric poisoning schedule, says Sherri Tenpenny, DO
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10068 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
194 views • 1 day ago

Sherri Tenpenny, D.O. says, "From now on, I'm not ever going to talk about the pediatric vaccination schedule."

"I believe it's time that we call it what it is and start calling it the pediatric poisoning schedule..."

"Where children get 3 injections of poison right after they're born."

"Where the mothers get 4 to 5 injections of poison before the baby is even born."

"Then at 2 months, 4 months and 6 months, they get 7 more injections of poisons by the time they are one year of age."

"That children now get around 20 shots of poison by the time they're 6 months of age."

"They get up to almost 30 [shots of poison] by the time they're a year [old], and almost 40 by the time they start kindergarten."

"We have been conditioned to believe that vaccines are safe, effective, necessary and harmless."

"They are none of those things."

"In fact, they are systematic poisoning of children and adults across the world."

"They are injecting aluminum, polysorbate-80, animal cells, cells from aborted fetal tissue."

"And almost all the vaccines in the pediatric schedule contain cow blood, chicken blood, chicken parts, and a long list of chemicals."

"So let's start a revolution, and let's start calling it what it is."

"Not the pediatric vaccination schedule, but the pediatric poisoning schedule."

-----------

Credit to Sunfellow Health & Healing for posting this clip:

https://rumble.com/v6vb7lh-dr.-sherri-tenpenny-pediatric-vaccination-schedule-should-be-called-pediatr.html

Mirrored - Fat News

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

Keywords
pediatric poisoning schedulesherri tenpenny dopediatric vaccination schedule
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy