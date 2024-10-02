BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Quartet Forecasts Oct 2, 2024 - October 16, 2024
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
16 views • 7 months ago

In this excerpt of the latest Quartet, the panelists predict escalating global instability over the next two weeks, driven by regional crises, supply chain disruptions, and diplomatic tensions, especially in the Middle East. They foresee economic turbulence, the rising price of gold, nuclear threats, and increased misinformation as the U.S. election nears. Despite these challenges, participants urge caution and discernment amidst unfolding events.


Don't forget to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and SHARE our content!


For the uncut full version of Quartet, please consider becoming a premium member. We invite you to visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when new content is released. See you there!

Keywords
weather weaponsun agendaagenda 2020hurricaine helene
