BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Psalm 65 Praising God in Paris
Scotty C
Scotty C
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 2 days ago

I wanted a little Paris today. How about three gals belting it out about praising our God through the Parisian city streets. I love this video. Let me know if you do too. Blessings y'all Carolina Saltshaker Psalms 65 Praise Awaits God in Zion For the choirmaster. A Psalm of David. A song. 1Praise awaits You, O God, in Zion; to You our vows will be fulfilled. 2O You who listen to prayer, all people will come to You. 3When iniquities prevail against me, You atone for our transgressions. 4Blessed is the one You choose and bring near to dwell in Your courts! We are filled with the goodness of Your house, the holiness of Your temple. 5With awesome deeds of righteousness You answer us, O God of our salvation, the hope of all the ends of the earth and of the farthest seas. 6You formed the mountains by Your power, having girded Yourself with might. 7You stilled the roaring of the seas, the pounding of their waves, and the tumult of the nations. 8Those who live far away fear Your wonders; You make the dawn and sunset shout for joy. 9You attend to the earth and water it; with abundance You enrich it. The streams of God are full of water, for You prepare our grain by providing for the earth. 10You soak its furrows and level its ridges; You soften it with showers and bless its growth. 11You crown the year with Your bounty, and Your paths overflow with plenty. 12The pastures of the wilderness overflow; the hills are robed with joy. 13The pastures are clothed with flocks, and the valleys are decked with grain. They shout in triumph; indeed, they sing.

Keywords
biblemusic videosongpsalmcarolina saltshakerpsalm 65
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A new front in the economic war: Lavrov accuses U.S. of targeting global energy control

A new front in the economic war: Lavrov accuses U.S. of targeting global energy control

Willow Tohi
Prep Like Noah: Decentralizing for survival in the days of chaos

Prep Like Noah: Decentralizing for survival in the days of chaos

Belle Carter
FBI investigation finds no evidence of Epstein sex trafficking ring for elite clients, despite public speculation

FBI investigation finds no evidence of Epstein sex trafficking ring for elite clients, despite public speculation

Kevin Hughes
Measles outbreak sparks alarm: South Carolina health officials warn of &#8220;irreversible&#8221; neurological damage in children

Measles outbreak sparks alarm: South Carolina health officials warn of “irreversible” neurological damage in children

Belle Carter
Stress and your cycle: How cortisol disrupts hormonal balance

Stress and your cycle: How cortisol disrupts hormonal balance

Belle Carter
Nationwide redistricting arms race escalates as states scramble to redraw House maps ahead of 2026 elections

Nationwide redistricting arms race escalates as states scramble to redraw House maps ahead of 2026 elections

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy