Psalm 65 Praising God in Paris

I wanted a little Paris today. How about three gals belting it out about praising our God through the Parisian city streets. I love this video. Let me know if you do too. Blessings y'all Carolina Saltshaker Psalms 65 Praise Awaits God in Zion For the choirmaster. A Psalm of David. A song. 1Praise awaits You, O God, in Zion; to You our vows will be fulfilled. 2O You who listen to prayer, all people will come to You. 3When iniquities prevail against me, You atone for our transgressions. 4Blessed is the one You choose and bring near to dwell in Your courts! We are filled with the goodness of Your house, the holiness of Your temple. 5With awesome deeds of righteousness You answer us, O God of our salvation, the hope of all the ends of the earth and of the farthest seas. 6You formed the mountains by Your power, having girded Yourself with might. 7You stilled the roaring of the seas, the pounding of their waves, and the tumult of the nations. 8Those who live far away fear Your wonders; You make the dawn and sunset shout for joy. 9You attend to the earth and water it; with abundance You enrich it. The streams of God are full of water, for You prepare our grain by providing for the earth. 10You soak its furrows and level its ridges; You soften it with showers and bless its growth. 11You crown the year with Your bounty, and Your paths overflow with plenty. 12The pastures of the wilderness overflow; the hills are robed with joy. 13The pastures are clothed with flocks, and the valleys are decked with grain. They shout in triumph; indeed, they sing.