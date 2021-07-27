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Bad Blood - Are Blood Donations Affected by 'Vaccine' Spike Proteins?
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208 views • July 27, 2021
Dr. Bryan Ardis exposes the dangers of accepting blood during surgery or in an emergency situation.
Ardis also confirms that a whistleblower is filing an injunction due to intentionally skewed numbers of deaths reported to be caused by these shots being called 'vaccines'.
Credit Stew Peters and Dr. Bryan Ardis
www.StewPeters.tv
Ardis also confirms that a whistleblower is filing an injunction due to intentionally skewed numbers of deaths reported to be caused by these shots being called 'vaccines'.
Credit Stew Peters and Dr. Bryan Ardis
www.StewPeters.tv
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