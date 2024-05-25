Create New Account
NHL Game 2 Highlights _ Panthers vs. Rangers - May 24, 2024
Barclay Goodrow played the hero on Friday night as he scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the New York Rangers over the Florida Panthers 2-1. Vincent Trochek scored the other goal for New York and Carter Verhaeghe scored Florida's.

sportsnhlnew york rangersstanley cup playoffsflorida panthers

