https://gettr.com/post/p28wjld0058
2023.02.20 Back then the Pearl Harbor, the Japanese overseas suffered the most. Currently, No one is telling the truth about the interpretation of the balloon. The most pro-CCP in the United States is in its military.
当年珍珠岛，日侨受伤害最大，现在对气球的解读没人说实话，美国最亲共的是军队。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.