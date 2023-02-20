https://gettr.com/post/p28wjld0058

2023.02.20 Back then the Pearl Harbor, the Japanese overseas suffered the most. Currently, No one is telling the truth about the interpretation of the balloon. The most pro-CCP in the United States is in its military.

当年珍珠岛，日侨受伤害最大，现在对气球的解读没人说实话，美国最亲共的是军队。





