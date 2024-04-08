The conversation in the car helped the dog calm down and overcome the difficult time

Pitiful Animal





Apr 7, 2024





This girl was cowering and trembling in an attempt to protect herself from the world.

The pain she was enduring showed on her face.

She probably had to fend for herself for most of her brief youth while living on the streets.

Her body was exhausted, her heart was torn, and her spirit was broken.

She suffered from anemia due to malnutrition and dehydration.

Severe scabies had developed since she was born.

Her skin became infected due to the constant itching.

The overlapping skin made her always in a state of tightly closing her eyes.

Every touch hurt her flushed body.

I only fought for the sake of justice.

