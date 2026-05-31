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In this video, School Teacher Geri and Health Coach Cory talk about why we must create a homeschool revolution and how you can help us do it! It's time to help the generation that needs help the most, while striking at the roots of corruption.
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#homeschooling #homeschool #education #parenting #homeschoolrevolution