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See Tucker Carlson's Powerful Monologue on Voter Replacement
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90 views • April 14, 2021
See Tucker Carlson's Powerful Monologue on Voter Replacement
The Left Wants to Ban Alex Jones breaks down Tucker Carlson's monologue on 'Voter Replacement' that triggered the left into a new campaign to cancel the Fox host's show. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6075f1047fd02f1f881a5b74
The Left Wants to Ban Alex Jones breaks down Tucker Carlson's monologue on 'Voter Replacement' that triggered the left into a new campaign to cancel the Fox host's show. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6075f1047fd02f1f881a5b74
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