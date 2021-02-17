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Benjamin Braddock: Writer for American Greatness and Others
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On this guest episode of the Resistance Library Podcast Sam Jacobs has Benjamin Braddock on the show.
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Benjamin Braddock is a prolific Twitter user and writer for online publications such as American Greatness. We had him on to discuss the Thunderdome style of politics, whether or not the GOP needs a celebrity candidate for 2024 and the power of raw eggs.
Ben’s Links:
- Benjamin Braddock on Twitter | @GraduatedBen: https://twitter.com/graduatedben
- Benjamin Braddock | American Greatness: https://amgreatness.com/author/benjamin-braddockk/
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Benjamin Braddock is a prolific Twitter user and writer for online publications such as American Greatness. We had him on to discuss the Thunderdome style of politics, whether or not the GOP needs a celebrity candidate for 2024 and the power of raw eggs.
Ben’s Links:
- Benjamin Braddock on Twitter | @GraduatedBen: https://twitter.com/graduatedben
- Benjamin Braddock | American Greatness: https://amgreatness.com/author/benjamin-braddockk/
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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