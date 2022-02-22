'Crush Them All'

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[Turdo]’s Martial Law
* Leaders want to keep their unprecedented powers.
* Turdeau’s new emergency powers are here to stay.
* Human rights violations are being ignored.
* Little Fidel: protestors and supporters will be punished.
* This is what the collapse of democracy looks like.
* It’s not simply beating people in the street; it’s making it impossible for them to live because you steal all their $ with a ‘bail-in’.
* This didn’t happen overnight.
* If you want to know the future they’re planning for America, look north to Canada.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 February 2022