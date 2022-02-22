'Crush Them All'

[Turdo]’s Martial Law

* Leaders want to keep their unprecedented powers.

* Turdeau’s new emergency powers are here to stay.

* Human rights violations are being ignored.

* Little Fidel: protestors and supporters will be punished.

* This is what the collapse of democracy looks like.

* It’s not simply beating people in the street; it’s making it impossible for them to live because you steal all their $ with a ‘bail-in’.

* This didn’t happen overnight.

* If you want to know the future they’re planning for America, look north to Canada.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 February 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6298431279001

