CCP’s Mainland Stock Market Recorded $17.5 Billion in Capital Outflows

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04/06/2022 Institute of International Finance statistics show that the mainland stock market recorded a capital outflow of $17.5 billion for more than one and a half years and for the first time. Among them are mainly mainland stocks and bonds. Agencies described it as an unprecedented situation, and it is believed that the increased Western sanctions against Russia and geopolitical risks triggered some risk-averse sentiment.