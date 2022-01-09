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Truth In Plain Sight - Introduction
TIPSMedia
TIPSMedia
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81 views • January 09, 2022
"BRINGING TRUTH TO LIGHT THROUGH UNBIASED, NON-PARTISAN, FACTUALLY
FOUNDED REPORTING WORLD-WIDE

Great things are happening! In the coming days Truth In Plain Sight
Media will be launched. As this video outlines, we specialize in
speaking the truth based in fact with no bias, partisanship, or
politically reported sway from source reporters. We simply bring you
footage, we bring you fact, we bring you truth in plain sight.
The new company: Truth In Plain Sight Media (TIPS Media for short) will
soon be uploading upward of 200 hard hitting videos, many of which have
already received tens of thousands and hundreds of thousands of views
worldwide.
If you have fact-based news you would like to report, please contact us
through [email protected].
We are also currently looking to expand our team of content curators,
creators, editors, reporters, publishers, and social media gurus.
Join our team by emailing us: [email protected].

TIPS Media will soon be be uploading archive content to all of following
platforms, as well as generating new content in the days, weeks and
months to come:
www.rumble.com/TIPSMedia
www.bitchute.com/TIPSMedia
www.odysee.com/@TIPSMedia
www.brandnewtube.com/@TIPSMedia
www.youtube.com/TIPSMedia
d.tube/TIPSMedia777
www.facebook.com/TIPSMediaTV
www.twitter.com/TIPSMediaTV
www.instagram.com/TIPSMediaTV
www.tiktok.com/@TIPSMediaTV
www.parler.com/user/TIPSMediaTV

https://www.facebook.com/Truth-In-Plain-Sight-100282625847203
https://youtube.com/channel/UCdz9AaEdrWL9fTVQBuLlHpg

Once we have enough subscribers for Facebook and YouTube, the custom
URLs will work smoothly. Can you please subscribe to help us out?

Please also stay tuned for our upcoming website: www.tipsmedia.tv

TIPS Media also has created Patreon, PayPal and Square accounts so that
you can buy us a coffee in order to keep up awake long enough to pull
the long hours needed to bring TIPS to unparalleled success as an
independent venture.
If you are in a position to do so, please financially support us through
as every penny helps us to grow quickly to reach more with the truth
that we freely share:
www.patreon.com/TIPSMedia
[email protected]

Thank you for spreading the word to everyone you know."
Keywords
truthvideosunbiased
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