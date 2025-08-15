BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
5 Reasons Dumitru Duduman’s “Internal Revolution” has Started 08/15/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
781 followers
81 views • 1 day ago

Unfortunately, America is a Divided Nation. We drift farther apart each day. Crime, Politics and Religion are putting a wall between us and today Pastor Stan gives us five reasons why the Internal Revolution has started - A Warning given to Dumitru Duduman near 40 years ago, and it’s here.


revolutionfivereasonsinternalstartedprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Intro

04:05Crime Has Gone Down

05:08Rehabilitation

06:48America Rejected Jesus

07:38Citizens Loot

10:15Refuse Righteousness

20:26Civil War

25:40Our Sponsors

