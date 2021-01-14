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TODAY Florida Nurse WHISTLEBLOWER: Told NEW Covid Surge coming NEXT WEEK
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972 views • January 14, 2021
Miami, FL
NURSE WHISTLEBLOWER Jan 13th 2021
Florida is rising up and getting loud, please please please share.
This is her YouTube channel. In the bevy of the video she miss quoted the year. She corrects it in comments of being TODAY.
https://youtu.be/6D96fTwRDtU
NURSE WHISTLEBLOWER Jan 13th 2021
Florida is rising up and getting loud, please please please share.
This is her YouTube channel. In the bevy of the video she miss quoted the year. She corrects it in comments of being TODAY.
https://youtu.be/6D96fTwRDtU
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