Did Jesus Really Die? The Qur'an's Question: The Bible's Answer

For more than 1,400 years, one question has divided the world’s two largest faiths: Did Jesus Christ truly die on the cross?

In this groundbreaking episode of The Last Christian Radio Show, hosts JD Williams and David Paxton take you on a deeply respectful, fact-based journey through Scripture, science, and history to uncover the truth behind one of the most important claims ever made. That Jesus, peace be upon Him, was not crucified, but that it only appeared so.

Drawing from the Qur’an, the Bible, medical science, archaeology, and eyewitness history, this powerful episode carefully examines every aspect of the question with sincerity and reverence. Not to attack, but to enlighten.

Viewers from the Islamic faith are invited to explore evidence that transcends culture and tradition:

• The historical records of Roman executioners, Jewish witnesses, and early Christian scribes, all agreeing that Jesus was crucified under Pontius Pilate.

• The medical details of crucifixion proving beyond doubt that the man on the cross died from asphyxiation and cardiac rupture — fulfilling exact prophecies written centuries earlier.

• The forensic evidence of the burial cloth, revealing physical wounds matching biblical descriptions, and a mysterious burst of radiant energy that no scientist has ever explained.

• The undeniable resurrection appearances. Eyewitness accounts by more than 500 people, recorded not as myth, but as testimony sealed with their own lives.

With humility and deep respect for Muslim viewers, JD and David open the Scriptures alongside the Qur’an. Not to argue, but to ask a simple question: If God is truth, can He contradict Himself?

This episode is not a debate, it is an invitation. An invitation to search the evidence honestly. To compare revelation with history. To look at the cross not as a symbol of shame, but as the moment when divine mercy met human sin.

You’ll hear why the Bible’s account of Jesus’ death and resurrection is not only historically verified, but prophetically consistent from Genesis to Revelation. And how the Qur’an’s claim of substitution, written six centuries later, cannot withstand the test of time, witness, or truth.

This program speaks to all who love Jesus. Christian and Muslim alike and who sincerely seek to know the truth about His life, death, and destiny. Because if Jesus truly died and rose again, then His words, “I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life,” must be taken seriously by every person on earth.

Come with an open heart. Search without fear.

The evidence will speak for itself.

And the truth, as Jesus promised, will set you free.

For more information about our International Ministry. Please visit

www.lastchristian.net