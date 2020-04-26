BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - Interview with Dr. Francis A. Boyle
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
59 views • April 26, 2020
Mercola

In our first, March 8, 2020, interview, Boyle shared his views on the origins of the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. Here, we continue our discussion, as more details have emerged about this virus.

• Francis Boyle, who drafted the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, believes COVID-19 is a weaponized pathogen that escaped from Wuhan City’s Biosafety Level (BSL) 4 facility
• A Lancet paper published by physicians who treated some of the first COVID-19 patients in China showed that patient zero, the one believed to have started the transmission, was nowhere near the • • Wuhan seafood market. What’s more, there were no bats sold in or even close to the market
• SARS-CoV-2 appears to be a benign bat coronavirus modified to integrate spike proteins that allows the virus to enter human cells by attaching to ACE-2 receptors
• The virus also appears to have been modified to integrate an envelope protein from HIV called GP141, which tends to impair the immune system. A third modification appears to involve nanotechnology, which allows the virus to remain airborne longer

Read more: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/ar...

References:
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/la...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://www.nih.gov/about-nih/who-we-...
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.11...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...

Dr. Francis A. Boyle Links:
https://law.illinois.edu/faculty-rese...
https://www.amazon.com/Biowarfare-Ter...
https://www.claritypress.com/book-aut...


Subscribe for the latest health news: http://bit.ly/2qLgWRW

Visit our website: http://bit.ly/2CA9VGn

Listen to our podcasts: http://bit.ly/2X87Z18

Subscribe to our Bitchute channel: http://bit.ly/2VoirD2

Visit our shop: https://shop.mercola.com/

Find us on Social Media
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmer...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola
Keywords
interviewgmomonsantopaperlabviruswuhanbiological warfaresarsengineeredcoronaviruscovid-19dr francis a boyle
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
BHA and BHT: Synthetic Preservatives Found in Food and Consumer Products

BHA and BHT: Synthetic Preservatives Found in Food and Consumer Products

Zoey Sky
Micronized creatine monohydrate powder: A convenient way to support optimal muscle strength

Micronized creatine monohydrate powder: A convenient way to support optimal muscle strength

HRS Editors
Sleep Patterns Tied to Brain Aging, Dementia Risk in Large Meta-Analysis

Sleep Patterns Tied to Brain Aging, Dementia Risk in Large Meta-Analysis

Morgan S. Verity
Alzheimer&#8217;s early warning: Navigation errors may precede memory loss, studies show

Alzheimer’s early warning: Navigation errors may precede memory loss, studies show

Willow Tohi
Review Finds Drinking During Exercise May Not Improve Endurance And Performance

Review Finds Drinking During Exercise May Not Improve Endurance And Performance

Coco Somers
Online Report Lists Eight Foods That May Ease Eczema and Seven Common Triggers to Avoid

Online Report Lists Eight Foods That May Ease Eczema and Seven Common Triggers to Avoid

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy