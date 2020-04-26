Coronavirus (COVID-19) - Interview with Dr. Francis A. Boyle

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In our first, March 8, 2020, interview, Boyle shared his views on the origins of the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. Here, we continue our discussion, as more details have emerged about this virus.
• Francis Boyle, who drafted the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, believes COVID-19 is a weaponized pathogen that escaped from Wuhan City’s Biosafety Level (BSL) 4 facility
• A Lancet paper published by physicians who treated some of the first COVID-19 patients in China showed that patient zero, the one believed to have started the transmission, was nowhere near the • • Wuhan seafood market. What’s more, there were no bats sold in or even close to the market
• SARS-CoV-2 appears to be a benign bat coronavirus modified to integrate spike proteins that allows the virus to enter human cells by attaching to ACE-2 receptors
• The virus also appears to have been modified to integrate an envelope protein from HIV called GP141, which tends to impair the immune system. A third modification appears to involve nanotechnology, which allows the virus to remain airborne longer
Read more: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/ar...
References:
• https://www.thelancet.com/journals/la...
• https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
• https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
• https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
• https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
• https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
• https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
• https://www.nih.gov/about-nih/who-we-...
• https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.11...
• https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
Dr. Francis A. Boyle Links:
https://law.illinois.edu/faculty-rese...
https://www.amazon.com/Biowarfare-Ter...
https://www.claritypress.com/book-aut...
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