Is God Playing Us Like a Game of Chess? Why Does God Allow Evil? Plus More • Weekend Show • Job 1–28

Join my husband and I as we go through the entire Bible in a year, in conjunction with the Bible Discovery Guide and The Daily Show. This weekend we answer some of the big questions and viewer questions concerning Job 1–28. If you want to know your Bible better, then this is a great place to help deepen your big picture understanding.
