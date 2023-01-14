A STATEMENT BY REAL HERO ANDREW BRIDGEN MP (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel CENSORED VOICES at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U0vXBITDOGvT/
MP Andrew Bridgen quoted Jewish Israeli academic and said the truth everyone knows but no one is talking about: Covid-19 vaccines are the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust. Whole scared corrupted MSM is now parroting how he is anti-Semitic (despite even the same Jewish Israeli academic stated it's not) and hey, our favourite Midozalam mass murderer Matt Hancock jumped the bandwagon and called it “disgusting, anti-Semitic, anti-vax, conspiracy theories, deeply offensive and anti-scientific”. In response, the unelected WEF puppet PM Rishi condemned the comments made and labelled Mr Bridgen’s words as “utterly unacceptable”. Welcome to 2023.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LD2lhNnlDbQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=LsKoQNSrTFg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErcXoV5EfmQ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.