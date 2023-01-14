A STATEMENT BY REAL HERO ANDREW BRIDGEN MP (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel CENSORED VOICES at:-

MP Andrew Bridgen quoted Jewish Israeli academic and said the truth everyone knows but no one is talking about: Covid-19 vaccines are the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust. Whole scared corrupted MSM is now parroting how he is anti-Semitic (despite even the same Jewish Israeli academic stated it's not) and hey, our favourite Midozalam mass murderer Matt Hancock jumped the bandwagon and called it “disgusting, anti-Semitic, anti-vax, conspiracy theories, deeply offensive and anti-scientific”. In response, the unelected WEF puppet PM Rishi condemned the comments made and labelled Mr Bridgen’s words as “utterly unacceptable”. Welcome to 2023.

