"The Sixth Miracle of Jesus In The Gospel Of John"
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
23 followers
27 views • 1 month ago

In the Gospel Book of John, the Bible records the sixth miracle performed by Jesus.  In chapter 9 we find Jesus healing a blind man who was blind from birth.  Besides showing mercy for the blind man, Jesus may have healed him to show how Israel's spiritual blindness was also going to be removed someday.  Also, the act may have allowed the blind man to  identify as a personal witness what Jesus had done for him.   My new video, "The Sixth Miracle of Jesus In The Gospel Of John."

Keywords
the pool of siloamthe gospel of johnthe sixth miracle of jesushealing a blind manjesus heals a blind manremoving israels spiritual blindnessblind from birthblindness caused by sinblindness caused by parents sin
