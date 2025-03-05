© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the Gospel Book of John, the Bible records the sixth miracle performed by Jesus. In chapter 9 we find Jesus healing a blind man who was blind from birth. Besides showing mercy for the blind man, Jesus may have healed him to show how Israel's spiritual blindness was also going to be removed someday. Also, the act may have allowed the blind man to identify as a personal witness what Jesus had done for him. My new video, "The Sixth Miracle of Jesus In The Gospel Of John."