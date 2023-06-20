Max is a Hιѕpanιc-Aмerιcan, Arcнaeologιѕт, Bodyвυιlder, Marтιal Arтιѕт, Penтecoѕтal Polιтιcal Gυrυ ƁA, MA...I'm into fast cars, music, movies, etc.He can be found @Maximus_4EVR on Twitter & Gab and Parler @Maximus4EVR. You can support Max’s work here Delete it and insert this one: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/MaxRadio?locale.x=en_USFollow him on social media for notifications on his informative Socratic style seminars (below)!Max's Upcoming Seminars!March 26th-27th - Civics Maximus 101: Democracy v Republic.April 22nd-24th - Samurai v Knight: Medieval Warriors.April - Weekly Civics Crash Courses.May 21st-22nd - Civics Maximus 201: Keeping the Republic!Contact Max for more information! 👌





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 7774715e89dc4963



