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Potatohead Orders VA To Stop Treating Unvaxxed Vets & How Many Vaxx Deaths A Day Is OK?
Aimless News
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Sources used in video:

70 deaths per day due to vaxx is just fine with CDC - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/us-averaging-70-deaths-per-day-due-covid-vaccine-since-july-24th-3296-covid-total-vaccine-deaths-recorded-vaers-website/

FDA to Pfizer, nothing to see here - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9983371/Former-FDA-chief-says-COVID-19-vaccine-approved-kids-ages-5-October.html

WHO says boosters not appropriate right now - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/13/covid-booster-shots-data-shows-third-shots-not-appropriate-at-this-time-scientists-conclude.html

Uh oh, head of Japan medical promotes Ivermectin - https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/09/head_of_tokyo_medical_association_recommends_ivermectin_for_covid_treatment.html

It was a vaxx approval bait & switch - https://fascism.news/2021-09-05-fda-approves-covid-vaccine-that-doesnt-exist.html

Everything is labeled covid death - https://thebl.tv/world-news/europe/germany-80-of-deaths-attributed-to-covid-19-are-due-to-other-causes-independent-researchers-say.html

Potatohead orders VA to stop treating unvaxxed vets, had enough yet? - https://www.delawareohionews.com/national-news/biden-orders-va-to-withhold-health-benefits-from-unvaccinated-veterans/

OSHA up to no good with vaxx reporting injuries - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/12/lara-logan-notes-the-osha-shift-in-record-keeping-that-preceded-joe-bidens-use-of-the-agency-for-vaccine-enforcement/

It's all bullshit with the elites and masks - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/elitist-pelosi-masks-official-photos-ground-zero-drops-mask-thinks-cameras-off/

Potatohead wants welfare for all the afghans he brought here - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-requests-congressional-language-change-to-allow-afghan-refugees-to-collect-welfare-immediately/

Little Brian Stelter melts down when Trump says election will be decertified - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-cnns-brian-stelter-melts-down-over-trumps-election-remarks-during-gateway-pundit-interview/

Illinois to revive nuclear power as part of clean energy push - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/energy/illinois-to-rescue-nuclear-power-plants?

Capitol fence going back up, contractors happy - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/capitol-fence-going-back-ahead-rally-support-january-6-political-prisoners-september-18-capitol-police-chief-video/

Universities are too far gone - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/syracuse-professor-defends-9-11-attacks-claims-attack-heteropatriarchal-capitalistic-systems/

Potatohead is a uniter after all - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/uniter-yankees-mets-fans-join-together-chant-fk-joe-biden-leave-saturdays-game-video/

Coolest thing ever, record player in your car - https://twitter.com/Super70sSports/status/1437101378065809411

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1437214441657929730


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