© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Potatohead Orders VA To Stop Treating Unvaxxed Vets & How Many Vaxx Deaths A Day Is OK?
Follow
4
Share
Report
90 views • September 14, 2021
If You Are 59 Or Over, Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
Subscribe To My Suddenly Senior Youtube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtHs9n_mjk7tz5jNNDuAG-Q?sub_confirmation=1
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
70 deaths per day due to vaxx is just fine with CDC - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/us-averaging-70-deaths-per-day-due-covid-vaccine-since-july-24th-3296-covid-total-vaccine-deaths-recorded-vaers-website/
FDA to Pfizer, nothing to see here - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9983371/Former-FDA-chief-says-COVID-19-vaccine-approved-kids-ages-5-October.html
WHO says boosters not appropriate right now - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/13/covid-booster-shots-data-shows-third-shots-not-appropriate-at-this-time-scientists-conclude.html
Uh oh, head of Japan medical promotes Ivermectin - https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/09/head_of_tokyo_medical_association_recommends_ivermectin_for_covid_treatment.html
It was a vaxx approval bait & switch - https://fascism.news/2021-09-05-fda-approves-covid-vaccine-that-doesnt-exist.html
Everything is labeled covid death - https://thebl.tv/world-news/europe/germany-80-of-deaths-attributed-to-covid-19-are-due-to-other-causes-independent-researchers-say.html
Potatohead orders VA to stop treating unvaxxed vets, had enough yet? - https://www.delawareohionews.com/national-news/biden-orders-va-to-withhold-health-benefits-from-unvaccinated-veterans/
OSHA up to no good with vaxx reporting injuries - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/12/lara-logan-notes-the-osha-shift-in-record-keeping-that-preceded-joe-bidens-use-of-the-agency-for-vaccine-enforcement/
It's all bullshit with the elites and masks - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/elitist-pelosi-masks-official-photos-ground-zero-drops-mask-thinks-cameras-off/
Potatohead wants welfare for all the afghans he brought here - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-requests-congressional-language-change-to-allow-afghan-refugees-to-collect-welfare-immediately/
Little Brian Stelter melts down when Trump says election will be decertified - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-cnns-brian-stelter-melts-down-over-trumps-election-remarks-during-gateway-pundit-interview/
Illinois to revive nuclear power as part of clean energy push - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/energy/illinois-to-rescue-nuclear-power-plants?
Capitol fence going back up, contractors happy - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/capitol-fence-going-back-ahead-rally-support-january-6-political-prisoners-september-18-capitol-police-chief-video/
Universities are too far gone - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/syracuse-professor-defends-9-11-attacks-claims-attack-heteropatriarchal-capitalistic-systems/
Potatohead is a uniter after all - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/uniter-yankees-mets-fans-join-together-chant-fk-joe-biden-leave-saturdays-game-video/
Coolest thing ever, record player in your car - https://twitter.com/Super70sSports/status/1437101378065809411
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1437214441657929730
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Subscribe To My Suddenly Senior Youtube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtHs9n_mjk7tz5jNNDuAG-Q?sub_confirmation=1
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
70 deaths per day due to vaxx is just fine with CDC - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/us-averaging-70-deaths-per-day-due-covid-vaccine-since-july-24th-3296-covid-total-vaccine-deaths-recorded-vaers-website/
FDA to Pfizer, nothing to see here - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9983371/Former-FDA-chief-says-COVID-19-vaccine-approved-kids-ages-5-October.html
WHO says boosters not appropriate right now - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/13/covid-booster-shots-data-shows-third-shots-not-appropriate-at-this-time-scientists-conclude.html
Uh oh, head of Japan medical promotes Ivermectin - https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/09/head_of_tokyo_medical_association_recommends_ivermectin_for_covid_treatment.html
It was a vaxx approval bait & switch - https://fascism.news/2021-09-05-fda-approves-covid-vaccine-that-doesnt-exist.html
Everything is labeled covid death - https://thebl.tv/world-news/europe/germany-80-of-deaths-attributed-to-covid-19-are-due-to-other-causes-independent-researchers-say.html
Potatohead orders VA to stop treating unvaxxed vets, had enough yet? - https://www.delawareohionews.com/national-news/biden-orders-va-to-withhold-health-benefits-from-unvaccinated-veterans/
OSHA up to no good with vaxx reporting injuries - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/12/lara-logan-notes-the-osha-shift-in-record-keeping-that-preceded-joe-bidens-use-of-the-agency-for-vaccine-enforcement/
It's all bullshit with the elites and masks - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/elitist-pelosi-masks-official-photos-ground-zero-drops-mask-thinks-cameras-off/
Potatohead wants welfare for all the afghans he brought here - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-requests-congressional-language-change-to-allow-afghan-refugees-to-collect-welfare-immediately/
Little Brian Stelter melts down when Trump says election will be decertified - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-cnns-brian-stelter-melts-down-over-trumps-election-remarks-during-gateway-pundit-interview/
Illinois to revive nuclear power as part of clean energy push - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/energy/illinois-to-rescue-nuclear-power-plants?
Capitol fence going back up, contractors happy - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/capitol-fence-going-back-ahead-rally-support-january-6-political-prisoners-september-18-capitol-police-chief-video/
Universities are too far gone - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/syracuse-professor-defends-9-11-attacks-claims-attack-heteropatriarchal-capitalistic-systems/
Potatohead is a uniter after all - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/uniter-yankees-mets-fans-join-together-chant-fk-joe-biden-leave-saturdays-game-video/
Coolest thing ever, record player in your car - https://twitter.com/Super70sSports/status/1437101378065809411
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1437214441657929730
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.