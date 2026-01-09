Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered (January 9, 2026)

Seventeen GOP House members joined with Hakeem Jeffries and the Democrats to extend Obamacare subsidies. So that whole shutdown thing was pointless. We surrendered.



Rep. Max Miller was one of the 17, and he will join us this morning to explain his vote.



Also: Ohio will have a GOP primary in the governor's race, believe it or not. Candidate Casey "The Car Guy" Putsch will join live at 8 AM to talk about his campaign, and frontrunner Vivek Ramaswamy.



Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.



🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories

🎙️ Unfiltered interviews with elected officials, candidates, and conservative voices

🇺🇸 Faith, family, and freedom—front and center

🚫 No corporate radio. No micromanaging. No compromise. No more bullshit.



📅 Live weekdays + Special subscriber shows TBA

⏰ Typically 7-9 AM EST

