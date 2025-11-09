Death JAB destroys TV star: tennis ball sized tumour

https://x.com/resilient333/status/1987211214137549030

**Dipika Ki Duniya - Vaccination Experience**

- Title: I got vaccinated | How were my 3 days after vaccination

- Date: Aug 14, 2021

- Link: https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=zNTTIIB6eKY

**Health Announcement (Cancer Diagnosis)**

- Date: May 27, 2025

- Content: As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out its a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then Finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) ... it has been one of the most difficult time we have seen , experienced! I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger InshAllah! With my entire family being by my side ... and All the LOVE and PRAYERS pouring in from all of you I will sail through this too! InshaaAllah Keep me in your prayers! Lots Of Love Dipika

- Link: https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/DKKd3kgMUqh/





**Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 Promo**

- Title: First Promo of Sasural Simar Ka Season 2: Checkout First Look of Dipika Kakar

- Date: Mar 21, 2021

- Tags: #DipikaKakar #SasuralSimarKa

- Description: #SasuralSimarKa is back with a new season, check out first look of #DipikaKakar

- Link: https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=oCYYPuQkl_s

**Music Video - Jiye Toh Jiye Kaise 2.0**

- Date: Jan 12, 2022

- Tags: #DipikaKakar #KumarSanu #StebinBen

- Description: Ishtar Music presents 'Jiye Toh Jiye Kaise 2.0', the song you were all waiting for! This sad romantic song is sung by Stebin Ben and features one of the most loved couples of Indian TV and YouTube, Shoaib Ibrahim & Dipika Kakar Ibrahim. It is a recreation of one of the most legendary sad songs of the 90s, 'Jiye Toh Jiye Kaise', from the movie, 'Saajan', starring Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt & Madhuri Dixit. Separation from your loved ones can be difficult, and this song emotes that pain of separation. If you like this New Hindi Song 2022, do leave a like, comment and share the song. Also, make reels/shorts and tag the 'Jiye Toh Jiye Kaise 2.0' team.

- Link: https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=KLvwjIkGLVM

**YouTube Short - Angry Dipika Kakkar**

- Title: Angry Dipika Kakkar #dipikakakar #biggboss #angry #shoaika #biggbosswinner #journey #love

- Link: https://www.youtubeDOTcom/shorts/95FcUAVj15M

