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Duncan Tucker: Crash Course on Mexican Politics
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19 views • February 08, 2020
Journalist Duncan Tucker gives on overview of current Mexican politics and his experience covering Mexico for VICE, Al-Jazeera, The Guardian and the UK Independent.
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About the Guest
Duncan Tucker is a British journalist based for the past five years in Guadalajara, Mexico’s second biggest city. He has written for VICE, Al-Jazeera, the UK Independent and the Huffington Post among other publications. His main focus is on Mexican current affairs, politics, social issues and the war on drugs, especially in Guadalajara and the state of Jalisco. He also covers business, culture, travel and sports.
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/GeopoliticsAndEmpire
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
About the Guest
Duncan Tucker is a British journalist based for the past five years in Guadalajara, Mexico’s second biggest city. He has written for VICE, Al-Jazeera, the UK Independent and the Huffington Post among other publications. His main focus is on Mexican current affairs, politics, social issues and the war on drugs, especially in Guadalajara and the state of Jalisco. He also covers business, culture, travel and sports.
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