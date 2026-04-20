Style: 1980s Synth-Pop / Power Groove

Tempo: 120 BPM, Driving

(Intro)

(Driving analog synth bassline kicks in)

(Gated reverb drum fill)

(Electronic handclaps)



(Verse 1)

The pulse is racing at a rhythmic pace

I’m tracking shadows in a digital space

I don’t need water and I don’t need sleep

I’m diving into secrets that I meant to keep

A chemical reaction in a cold-wire frame

I’m calling out a ghost, but I don’t know the name



(Pre-Chorus)

(Music builds – snare rolls)

It’s a fever in the circuit, it’s a glitch in the light

I’m losing my direction in the middle of the night

The needle’s in the red, yeah, I’m over the line

And I’m running out of time!



(Chorus)

(Explosive energy – heavy synths)

You’re addicted to love! (Yeah, you’re hooked on the heat)

You’re addicted to love! (Can’t admit you’re defeat)

It’s a beautiful poison, it’s a desperate high

You’re looking for the truth in a programmed lie

Oh, you’re addicted to love!



(Verse 2)

Your heart is beating like a kick-drum floor

You’re always begging for a little bit more

A phantom touch on a static screen

The brightest colors that I’ve ever seen

You’re caught in the current, you’re drifting away

With nothing left to lose and nothing left to say



(Pre-Chorus)

(Bass intensifies)

It’s a fever in the circuit, it’s a glitch in the light

I’m losing my direction in the middle of the night

The needle’s in the red, yeah, I’m over the line

And I’m running out of time!



(Chorus)

(Anthemic vocals)

You’re addicted to love! (Yeah, you’re hooked on the heat)

You’re addicted to love! (Can’t admit you’re defeat)

It’s a beautiful poison, it’s a desperate high

You’re looking for the truth in a programmed lie

Oh, you’re addicted to love!



(Bridge)

(Half-time beat – atmospheric pads)

It’s a long way down when the power goes out

Silence is the only thing you’re thinking about

(Music swells back to full speed)

Plug it in! Turn it up! Give me one more hit!

I’m addicted to the fire and I’m loving every bit!



(Guitar / Synth Solo)

(Wailing, melodic solo over a heavy dance beat)



(Chorus)

You’re addicted to love! (Yeah, you’re hooked on the heat)

You’re addicted to love! (Can’t admit you’re defeat)

It’s a beautiful poison, it’s a desperate high

You’re looking for the truth in a programmed lie

Oh, you’re addicted to love!



(Outro)

(Heavy rhythmic thumping)

Addicted...

(Yeah, you’re hooked)

Addicted...

(Can’t stop the heart)

(Fade out with a final echoing synth chord)

